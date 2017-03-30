Watch: Tornado Causes Damage North Of Seattle

March 30, 2017 4:21 PM

MONROE, Wash. (AP) – A tornado caused damage in a small town north of Seattle, including the toppling of recreational vehicles.

No injuries were immediately reported after a storm struck Monroe, Washington, Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in Seattle said a review of video and other information determined a tornado struck the area.

The weather service says the twister registered EF0, the lowest edge of the tornado scale that goes up to EF5.

Monroe is about 30 miles northeast of Seattle.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

