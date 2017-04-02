Jason Aldean Announces He Is Already 4 Songs Into Next Album

April 2, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards

By Radio.com Staff

Jason Aldean says that the follow-up to last year’s They Don’t Know will probably be out next year. In an interview on the ACM Awards red carpet, he said that the first four songs for the album have been recorded. “It’s still in the early stages of it… we’ll go back in [to the studio] a couple of more times over the next few months and try to finish it up. Hopefully, have a single out later this year, and a new album… later this year might be pushin’ it, but probably next year, we’re going to be working hard on it.”

Related: Jason Aldean Sticks Up For Small Towns on ‘They Don’t Know’

Visit Radio.Com to read the full story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia