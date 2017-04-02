Miranda Lambert Wins ACM Award For Female Vocalist Of The Year

April 2, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

Miranda Lambert is the Academy of Country Music’s Female Vocalist of the Year for eight years running now. The singer-songwriter accepted her award in Las Vegas, having already won the award for Album of the Year earlier in the night. Her record The Weight of These Wings carried her through another year atop the country community and Lambert used the opportunity to salute women in music.

