Felix Leaves Early As Mariners Drop Season Opener in Houston

SEATTLE (CBS) – Expectations were high heading into the season for the Seattle Mariners, especially on offense.

Yet Opening Day didn’t necessarily play out the way Seattle had envisioned.

And Houston Astros’ ace Dallas Keuchel played a big part in that.

The 2015 Cy Young award winner held Seattle to just two hits over seven innings of work, as the Astros homered their way to a 3-0 Opening Day victory.

Felix Hernandez got the loss for Seattle going five innings with two earned runs, with six strikeouts and no walks.

While the strikeout numbers were on the rise early for the King, Hernandez got off to a rocky start.

Houston leadoff batter George Springer launched a 2-1 sinker out to left field to give the Astros and early 1-0 lead.

The Mariners ace settled down, and outside of a towering, solo home run by Carlos Correa, kept Houston in check.

That was until Hernandez came up limp in the fourth inning.

Hernadez ran to cover first on a ground ball to first baseman Danny Valencia. The Mariners ace appeared to injure himself stepping on the bag.

After going one-two-three in the fifth, Hernandez did not return, with what would be later announced as “groin tightness.”

Houston scored again on a sacrifice fly in the sixth off of relief pitcher Nick Vincent. That 3-0 lead would ultimately hold, as the Mariners were unable to muster any offense down the stretch.

Newcomer Jean Segura had two of Seattle’s three hits, going 2-4 with a strikeout.

The series continues Tuesday as Hisashi Iwakumi takes the mound for Seattle. Iwakuma, who was 16-12 in 2016 with a 4.12 ERA, starts his sixth season with the Mariners.

Lance McCullers gets that start for Houston.