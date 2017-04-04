Mike West Road Test: 2017 Hyundai G90 RWD 3.3T Premium

Say hello to new the kid in town, the 2017 Hyundai G90.

Boy did the Korean company hit it out of the park first pitch.

Genesis is the new luxury division of Hyundai. This is the car that replaces the Equus.

I had so many people ask me what kind of car I was driving. There are no Hyundai badges. Instead a classy new l winged logo graces the hood and truck. Very classy indeed.

As is the G90 inside and out. This is a big car. Almost 5 inches longer than the Equus, coming in at 17 feet in length. We are talking Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series big. I And those are the two cars that the Genesis wants to takes sales from. The G90 isn’t quite there yet as far as refinement, but as I said for a first effort this car is pretty amazing.

The exterior is nice without being overly flashy and it won’t look dated anytime soon.In fact, this car looks a little like an S-Class.

The interior is beautiful, awash with Nappa leather, real wood trim, microfiber headliner and beautiful stitching throughout. Some of the ergonomics need some sorting out. A lot of the buttons look the same. I had the car for a week and I never memorized much of the controls. The infotainment screen is huge. And it is very easy to read and use.

There is so much tech included in the G90. Read all about it at Genesis.com. The website is as classy as the car.

The Premium model that I was given to drive comes with a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 rated at 365 hp with a smooth 8-speed transmission. The other engine choice is a 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 420-horsepower.

This isn’t a sports car. It’s a 17-foot boat on wheels. Dial in the Genesis smart setting and enjoy the ride. The large discs do a great job bringing this beast to a smooth and brisk stop. The electrically assisted steering feels as good or better than a BMW.

Hyundai is known for their generous warranties. But the Genesis brand takes things even further. If you can’t find time in your busy schedule, you simply contact Genesis Service Valet and they will come to your location, pick up your car and leave you with a loaner to use while they take car of your vehicle.

My testers total price came in at just under $70,000. I know that’s a bunch of money, but trust me, this is a lot of car for the money. And there are more cars to come.

Hyundai has done a great job out of the box with their new brand and I can’t wait to see and drive what’s next.

Mike West CBS