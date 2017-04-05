Gen Z Thinks Google Is The Coolest Brand, Google Study Finds

SEATTLE (CBS) – A new survey conducted by Google market research team was released this week giving insight into Generation Z’s ( born 1993 and after) favorite brands, apps, bands and trends.
The report was published as an online magazine, “It’s Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool,” that gives insight into understanding Generation Z compared to aging Millennials.
Coincidentally, teens suspiciously named Google and Youtube as one of the ‘coolest’ brands in the report that was put out by the company.
According to the magazine, the report is based on the results of three research studies conducted in 2016.
YouGov, a market research firm, administered two surveys to a total of around 1,500 teens ages 13 to 17 and 800 millennials ages 18 to 25. The third market research firm, Gutcheck, administered a qualitative survey to around 67 teens ages 13 to 17.
The best take away from the published E-book is the graph ranking brands based on how cool they are.
Here are the Gen Z results:
*Zoom for clarity
Takeaways from the chart:
- Vice, Line, and Sunglass Hut near the bottom
- Google, YouTube, Netflix and Doritos ranked the highest
- Wall Street Journal, Vice an Whatsapp rated the least cool