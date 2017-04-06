Lawsuit Alleges Seattle Mayor Sexually Abused Teen In ’80s

SEATTLE (CBS) – A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s, according to The Seattle Times.

The 46-year-old man who filed the suit says he was 15-years-old and addicted to crack-cocaine when the abuse occurred in 1986. The man alleges that Murray sexually abused him on several occasions during that time for payments of $10 to $20.

Murray, 61, has denied the allegations.

“These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades,” Murray’s personal spokesman Jeff Reading said in a statement given to the Seattle Times. “It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline. These unsubstantiated assertions, dating back three decades, are categorically false. Mayor Murray has never engaged in an inappropriate relationship with any minor.”

He canceled a news conference on police reform scheduled for this afternoon.

Murray’s attorney, Bob Sulkin, spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon. Sulkin said Murray plans to fight the lawsuit, and added that he doesn’t think it is a coincidence the allegations are coming out during a campaign year.

Murray has previously been accused of sexual abuse in the 1980s, according to Seattle Times reporter Mike Rosenberg, though this is the first lawsuit filed against the Mayor.

“I would really like for him to admit it and to take responsibility …” Simpson told Seattle Times reporters Lewis Kamb and Jim Brunner, of Murray. “I don’t necessarily think that he destroyed my life but I believe a lot of the problems I have stemmed from this.”

This is 3rd teen to accuse Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in 1980s but the first to make a formal complaint https://t.co/6GXRAHRpUv — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) April 6, 2017

This story is developing.