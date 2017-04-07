Report: Richard Sherman Initiated Trade Talks

April 7, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: seahawks, Sherman, trade

SEATTLE (CBS) – Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman trade rumors have been circling recently, but it was Sherman who initiated the trade request, not the Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this,” Schefter said on SportCenter, according to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia report.  “He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Wednesday the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but haven’t taken any seriously.

 

