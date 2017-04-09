T-Birds Hold On Late To Take 2-0 Series Lead In Everett

EVERETT, April 8, 2017 — The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips 4-3 Saturday night at Xfinity Arena in Everett in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal.

The T-Birds took a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the first period on an unassisted goal from Scott Eansor. The T-Birds backcheck forced a turnover in the Everett zone. Eansor got the loose puck and skated into the slot. Eansor beat Everett goalie Carter Hart over the glove with a wrist shot.

The Silvertips tied the game 1-1 at 7:56 of the first when Bryce Kindopp put back a rebound. Riley Sutter and Aaron Irving had the assists.

Everett went in front 2-1 at 12:52 of the first on an unassisted goal from Connor Dewar

The T-Birds scored two goals in 18 seconds midway through the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

Ethan Bear broke up an Everett zone entry attempt and Luke Ormsby collected the puck in the neutral zone. Ormsby fed Zach Andrusiak on the left wing. Andrusiak skated into the left circle and wired a wrist shot over Hart’s glove at 11:12.

Off the ensuing faceoff, the T-Birds got the puck deep in the Everett zone. Nolan Volcan intercepted a Silvertips clearing pass at the left point. Volcan fed Sami Moilanen behind the Everett defense. Moilanen skated at Hart, deked right and brought the puck back left to beat the goalie at 11:30 of the period.

The T-Birds extended the lead to 4-2 at 16:34 of the second on the power play. Mathew Barzal passed the puck out of the right corner to Donovan Neuls at the right point. Neuls crossed the puck to Ethan Bear at the top of the left circle. Bear took a slap shot that beat Hart over the blocker.

The Silvertips cut the T-Birds lead to one goal at 12:33 of the third period on a goal from Eetu Tuulola. Brandson Hein had the only assist.

The Tips pulled Hart with 2:04 left in the game for an extra attacker. The T-Birds held the Tips late push at bay to secure the win.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 20 saves on 23 shots to improve his playoff record to 6-0.

Hart finished with 11 saves on 15 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Eansor 3, 7:05. 2, Everett, Kindopp 1 (Sutter, Irving), 7:56. 3, Everett, Dewar 3, 12:52. Penalties – Adams, Sea (checking to the head), 1:52. Skrumeda, Evt (high-sticking), 19:56.

Second period – 4, Seattle, Andrusiak 1 (Ormsby, Bear), 11:12. 5, Seattle, Moilanen 2 (Volcan), 11:30. 6, Seattle, Bear 3 (Neuls, Barzal), 16:34 (pp). Penalties – Zwerger, Evt (interference), 3:43. Strand, Sea (holding), 5:55. Christiansen, Evt (slashing), 15:00.

Third period – 7, Everett, Tuulola 4 (Hein), 12:33. Penalties – Moilanen, Sea (high-sticking), 8:11.

Shots on goal – Seattle 9-5-1 15, Everett 11-5-7 23. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 23 shots-20 saves (6-0); Everett, Hart 15-11 (4-4). Power plays – Seattle 1-3; Everett 0-3. A – 5,129. Referees – Sean Raphael, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen – Nick Bilko, Michael McGowan.