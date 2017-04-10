Seattle City Council Won’t Comment On Claims Against Mayor

April 10, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Mayor Ed Murray

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell says he and his council colleagues won’t comment on sex abuse accusations made against Mayor Ed Murray.

In a statement released Monday, Harrell says the council is committed to “the business of governing” and won’t make statements on pending or potential litigation.

The Seattle Times reported last week that a 46-year-old man filed a lawsuit claiming Murray sexually abused him when he was a high-school dropout in the 1980s.

Murray has denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated.

Harrell said the council can’t afford to be distracted by the claims. He says all city employees are focused on their core responsibilities of customer service, affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, transportation and education.

Harrell says there is a judicial process that will address the allegations and the council will respect that process and the rights of everyone involved.

 

