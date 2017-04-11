Best Fish Sandwiches In Seattle

April 11, 2017
By Karen Ulvestad

Sitting on the shores of Puget Sound, Seattle is known for its seafood. The fish sandwich is one of the perfect seafood items, and many restaurants carry this menu item. Whether mingling the flavors of the Caribbean with the Pacific Northwest or traditional flavors, there are many choices for a delectable fish sandwich. Many local restaurants use fresh market fish in their menu items, making the best tasting sandwiches.

Seattle Fish Company
4435 California Ave. S.W.
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 938-7576
www.seattlefishcompany.com

The Seattle Fish Company is located in West Seattle. This establishment sells fresh seafood, and operates The Grill at Seattle Fish Company. The fish is some of the freshest in Seattle. The Grill offers 4 fish sandwiches, 2 po’boy sandwiches (oyster and shrimp), and seafood cakes, and fish tacos. All sandwiches are under $15 each. The restaurant offers many other entrees, and all are seafood. To go along with a delicious fish sandwich, they offer soda, seltzer water, and juice.

Ballard Brothers Seafood & Burgers
5305 15th Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 784-4440
www.ballardbrothers.com

The Ballard Brothers Seafood & Burgers is located in Ballard. The restaurant specializes in sandwiches and burgers. The offer 5 fish sandwiches made from either salmon or cod. The menu items include cajun salmon, broiled salmon, Hawaiian salmon, grilled salmon, and cod. Each sandwich comes with free fries. All these sandwiches are under $12 each. The restaurant offers kid menu items, and burgers (beef, chicken, and vegetarian).

By’s
2901 4th Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 622-9901
www.facebook.com

By’s is located in the SoDo. This small, local restaurant specializes in good food for a reasonable price. The menu is typical burger joint with burgers, fries, milkshakes, and fish & chips. The food is not the typical greasy burger fast food. The establishment is enjoyed by locals, and the fish sandwiches are a notch above the chain fast food restaurants. This is a small slice of Seattle history, and the food is good for the price. Menu items are under $8.

Paseo Caribbean Food
4225 Fremont Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 545-7440
www.paseorestaurants.com

Paseo Caribbean Food is located in Fremont. This restaurant offers menu items with the flavor of the Caribbean culture. They offer a fish sandwich made from the fish of the day. It is pan seared, and includes their garlic tapenade sauce. The sauce can be ordered in degrees of spicy from 1 to 5 stars. This is the perfect sandwich for those who enjoy the spices of the Caribbean. The restaurant fills out the rest of the menu with seafood, chicken, pork, and tofu. All sandwiches are under $12 each.

The 100 Pound Clam
1001 Fairview Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 453-5067
www.100poundclam.com

The 100 Pound Clam is located on Lake Union in Seattle. The restaurant’s menu is filled with amazing seafood items, including the fishwich BLT. It’s the typical BLT with fresh market fish. The mingling of flavors creates a unique sandwich worth tasting. Other menu items include salads, seafood entrees, and clam chowder. Most menu items are $15 or less.

