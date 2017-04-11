Contractors Fined After Workers Severely Hurt By Powerlines

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Three King County contractors were cited and fined after workers were severely injured when a crane hit high-voltage powerlines.
State labor and industry officials said Monday that two men were working below the lines in September when approximately 14 kilovolts of electrical current traveled down the crane to the men below.
One worker was operating the crane and another was giving signals when the incident happened. They were hospitalized with severe electrical burns.
Labor and Industry cited Marpac Construction of Seattle for six workplace safety violations and fined the company $133,500.
Also cited was subcontractor Spartan Concrete of Kirkland. It was fined $90,000.
Officials also cited Shaffer Crane & Equipment for serious violations and fined the company $5,700.