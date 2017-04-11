Ex-State Sen. Don Benton To Lead US Selective Service

April 11, 2017 12:59 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – Former Washington state Sen. Don Benton has been tapped to head the U.S. Selective Service System.

The White House announced the pending nomination on Monday, The Seattle Times reported.

Benton, a Republican from Vancouver who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, had previously served as a “senior adviser” between Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency. The agency, which registers men age 18 through 25, hasn’t overseen a draft since 1973.

Benton will oversee a staff of 124 employees.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

