Man Proposes With $5,000 Newspaper Ad

SEATTLE (CBS) — A London attorney looking for a romantic, dramatic gesture of love took out a $5,000 half-page ad in a local newspaper to propose to his girlfriend.

According to the Seattle Times, 54-year-old musician and lawyer Julian Clark had already proposed to his girlfriend once before (she accepted). However, that was two years ago and his girlfriend joked he’d have to ask her again.

Clark took out a half-page ad in the A section of the Seattle Times (Hardy’s local newspaper) to propose to her once again:

“Dear Ms H, Despite having secretly hired a band, learned your favorite Prince number and then going down on one knee, it would appear that you still have not got the message. So “Pretty please- with sugar on top” (as per Pulp Fiction): Will you marry me? Yours truly, Me (aka the President of the S.F. Bull Deposits Inc) Thanks, J”

The two plan to marry at the end of the year, according to The Seattle Times.