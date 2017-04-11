REPORT: Seahawks Sign Former No. 3 Overall Pick Dion Jordan

SEATTLE (CBS) – The Seahawks have reportedly made a move to sign another former top draft pick, this time in an attempt to bolster depth on their defensive line.
Source: Dion Jordan has agreed to terms with the #Seahawks. Fresh start for the former No. 3 overall pick.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2017
Defensive end Dion Jordan, who was taken third overall in the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon, is reported to have signed with the Seahawks after spending the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Jordan was picked one spot after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted OL Luke Joeckel, who also signed with Seattle this offseason.
While he was a standout on the defensive line in college (33 games, 14.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles), Jordan’s time in the NFL has been largely headlined by suspensions rather than his play.
In his rookie year, Jordan made an appearance in all 16 games, recording two sacks and 19 tackles. From their, though, things took a downward turn.
In July 2014, Jordan was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the league’s performance enhancing substance policy. Two months later, he was penalized again for the same rule, accruing another two game suspension.
Then, in 2015, Jordan received a full season suspension for a diluted test sample, once again in violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.
The Dolphins cut Jordan back on March 31 after he spent the 2016 season on the non-football related injury list.
Jordan joins a list of players that Pete Carroll has signed over the years that have been seen as “projects.” There’s no doubt he’s a talented player, but whether or Jordan can get himself back on track to being the player he was at Oregon remains to be seen.