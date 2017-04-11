Second Recruit Commits To Missouri, Not Washington

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A second high school prospect who initially committed to Washington before the Huskies’ coach was fired last month says he will instead play basketball at Missouri.

Blake Harris, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will play for the Tigers under new coach Cuonzo Martin.

Harris, who signed last November with Washington, joins Michael Porter Jr. as recruits who have asked out of their letter of intent to play for the Huskies and committed to Missouri. Porter announced his decision one day after Missouri said his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

Porter, a 6-foot-10 forward, initially chose Washington last year when Michael Porter Sr. was working as an assistant on Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar’s staff. Washington has since fired Romar and hired former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its new coach.

National signing day is Wednesday.

 

 

