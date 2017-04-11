Lawsuit: Teacher May Have Been Able To Prevent School Shooting

SEATTLE (CBS) — A lawsuit alleging a substitute teacher may have been able to prevent a shooting at a Washington State high school that left five students dead, including the shooter, will be brought before a judge Tuesday, according to KIRO.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the parents of students killed or injured in the attack, calls into question whether a substitute teacher, Rosemary Cooper, notified officials of the shooting threat.

According to the Seattle Times, Cooper said in a 2015 investigation that a student warned her of the planned shooting two days prior, on October 22, and that she alerted someone in the front office.

However, according to a more recent report from the Seattle Times’ Mike Carter, newly-filed court documents — including notes from two therapists — speak of the “guilt” and “regret” experienced by Cooper.

“Regret,” wrote one therapist. “That she did not specifically report what she heard.”

On October 24, 2014, 15-year-old Jaylen Fryberg invited several fellow Marysville-Pilchuck high school students to meet him for lunch. Fryberg then took out a .40-caliber Beretta handgun and shot five of the students, killing four, before fatally shooting himself.

Fryberg’s father, Raymond Fryberg, is also a defendant in the suit.

 

