Attorney: Exam Disproves Sex Abuse Claim Against Mayor

SEATTLE (AP) – A lawyer representing the mayor of Seattle in a sexual abuse lawsuit says the case should be dropped because a medical exam refutes claims made by the alleged victim.
Attorney Robert Sulkin said at a news conference that a doctor who examined Mayor Ed Murray Tuesday reports he has no mole or bump on his body as described and there are no signs of a mole being removed.
“This is the heart of the allegations and they are false,” Sulkin said.
A lawsuit filed Thursday by a man identified by the initials D.H. accuses Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s.
An attorney for D.H. responded Tuesday evening saying they will continue with the case and that D.H. is planning to win the lawsuit on the merits.
