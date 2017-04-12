Man Spots His Own Stolen Canoe On Another Car

SEATTLE (CBS) — A Bothell man who noticed his stolen canoe atop a stranger’s car managed to stop the driver at the scene while he waited for authorities to arrive, according to Bothell Police.
The man, who owns a paddleboard and canoe rental company called ‘What’s Sup’, realized one of his canoes had been taken early Wednesday. The man reportedly saw a suspicious vehicle parked by a nearby storage container when he searched the area; however, the car was gone when he returned.
Later that morning, the man spotted the same vehicle — with his stolen canoe strapped to the car roof — on State Route 522. According to the Bothell Reporter, After calling the police, he boxed the driver of the other car in the vehicle and waited for the authorities.
Police later took the driver into custody.