Man Wrongly Convicted For 1957 Murder Will Be Allowed To Sue State

SEATTLE (CBS) — 75-year-old Seattle man Jack McCullough, who was charged in 2012 with the 1957 murder of a young girl in Illinois, has been granted a certificate of innocence by a judge. The certificate will allow McCullough, 77, to sue the state of Illinois for damages.
McCullough, a former security guard and police officer, was arrested by Seattle police in 2011 and charged with the 1957 kidnap and murder of 7-year-old Maria Ridulph — making it the oldest cold case ever brought to court. Ridulph was last spotted with a man who identified himself as “Johnny,” according to a friend of Maria’s. Ridulph’s body was discovered five months later, partially-clothed, under a tree nearly 90 miles away from where she was last spotted.
In 2016, a judge agreed with evidence supporting McCullough’s alibi that he had been 40 miles away when Ridulph disappeared. The conviction was subsequently overturned.