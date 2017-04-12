Rainiers, Chihuahuas Postponed Due To Rain

TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight’s game between the Tacoma Rainiers and El Paso Chihuahuas has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader set for tomorrow, Thursday, April 13 beginning at 6:05 p.m. PT. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Tickets from tonight’s rained out game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any future 2017 Tacoma Rainiers regular season Monday-Thursday home game, excluding July 3rd (subject to availability).
The Rainiers are slated to start right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0, -.–) in game one and right-hander Chris Heston (0-0, 5.40) in game two. Right-hander Matt Magill (0-0, 1.50) and righty Tyrell Jenkins (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Chihuahuas in games one and two, respectively.
