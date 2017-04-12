Three Shootings In One Day Kill 3 In South End

SEATTLE (CBS) — Two men were killed in two separate shootings in south Seattle Tuesday night, less than thirty minutes apart. The shootings come after a third man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Federal Way.
According to the Seattle Police, officers heard gunshots on Rainier Avenue just before midnight. The officers “saw several people run across” the street, and found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds in a nearby parking lot.
One man has been detained.
At approximately 12:30, a man in his 20s was fatally shot outside of a convenience store near Southwest 136th Street in Burien. According to KIRO, 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
According to KING, potential gang ties have not been ruled out.
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Federal Way Tuesday afternoon at a busy intersection near Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road. The News Tribune reports police believe the man was”definitely targetted.”