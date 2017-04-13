Rainiers Pitchers Log Pair Of Complete Games In Doubleheader Split

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (3-4) and El Paso Chihuahuas (4-4) exchanged shutouts in a doubleheader split on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

The Chihuahuas held the Rainiers scoreless for a 1-0 victory in game one, while Tacoma blanked El Paso 5-0 in the second half of the twin bill to earn the split. Both Rainiers starting pitchers, Sam Gaviglio in game one and Chris Heston in game two, turned in complete games while allowing just eight combined hits.

Gaviglio’s complete game was just the second of his career – he allowed one run on four hits while retiring each of the last 17 batters he faced in the contest. Heston’s effort in game two was his first complete game since pitching a no-hitter against the New York Mets on June 9, 2015 while playing with the San Francisco Giants.

El Paso took the opening contest by a score of 1-0, with their lone run coming early in the top of the first inning. Franchy Cordero opened the contest with a single, stole second after a pair of outs were recorded, and came in to score on an RBI single from Jamie Romak.

The Rainiers put together 10 hits in game two, pushing across five runs for a 5-0 shutout victory. The offense’s first strike came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when second baseman Gordon Beckham, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, and third baseman D.J. Peterson all swatted run-scoring doubles that netted a 4-0 lead.

A two-out walk drawn by center fielder Boog Powell in the sixth inning and a single from Beckham set up Vogelbach for an RBI single into center that created the winning margin of 5-0.

Gaviglio and Heston combined to strike out 10 Chihuahuas batters while issuing just one walk over 14.0 innings of work. Rainiers starting pitchers have now posted a 1.66 ERA (7ERx38.0IP) through the first seven games.

Tacoma and El Paso wrap up their four-game series tomorrow, Friday, April 14 at Cheney Stadium. Rainiers right-hander Dylan Unsworth (0-1, 3.18) takes the mound for Tacoma, while the Chihuahuas are slated to start righty Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

