Protest March In Seattle Will Feature Giant, Inflatable ‘Trump’ Chicken

April 14, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: "black lives matter", black lives matter march, Donald Trump, seattle march, Seattle protests, trump taxes

SEATTLE (CBS) — Two protest marches — a Black Lives Matter march and a march calling for the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns — are planned for Saturday in downtown Seattle.

Black Lives Matter March On Seattle 2.0, is scheduled for 2pm at Westlake Park on Saturday, April 15. The march organizers, Black Freedom Front-Seattle, ask marchers to wear black beanies. Food trucks raising money for #BlackLivesMatter will be outside from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the Seattle Times, a second march march calling for the release of Trumps’ tax forms — Tax March Seattle — will feature a giant inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair.

