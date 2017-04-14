White House Breaks With Obama’s Tradition Of Releasing Visitor Logs

Rain, Scattered Thunderstorms This Week Before Easter Sunday | Full Forecast

April 14, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, obama, trump, white house visitor records

SEATTLE (CBS) — The Trump Administration will no longer make its White House visitor logs public, according to the Washington Post, breaking with former President Barack Obama’s policy of voluntarily disclosing visitor names.

The White House cited “grave national security risks and privacy concerns” were behind the decision to keep visitor records private. The official website where this information was previously made public has not been updated since January.

The news comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against the government earlier this week. Three watchdog groups (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the National Security Archive, and the Knight First Amendment Insitute) sued the administration, demanding release of visitor logs to the White House and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

 

