Rainiers Blank Isotopes, 2-0

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (5-4) recorded their second shutout victory of the season, a 2-0 triumph over the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-4), on Saturday evening at Cheney Stadium.

The 2-0 victory marked the Rainiers first blanking of the Isotopes since April 23, 2015, a 3-0 Tacoma victory that also came at Cheney Stadium.

Rainiers starting pitcher Ryan Weber turned in 5.0 innings of two-hit work with three strikeouts, but did not factor into the decision. Recently optioned southpaw Dillon Overton took home his first win of the season after tossing 3.0 innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

Both club’s exchanged zeroes on the scoreboard for five innings before the Rainiers broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Center fielder Boog Powell led off the frame with a single and moved into scoring positon as shortstop Gordon Beckham was hit with a pitch in the next at-bat. First baseman Daniel Vogelbach proceeded to lace an RBI single into center field to break up the 0-0 tie. Two batters later, right fielder Ben Gamel lifted a sacrifice fly to center and extended the lead to 2-0.

Right-hander Jean Machi worked a scoreless ninth inning for Tacoma, locking down his second save of the season. Rainiers pitchers allowed just three Isotopes baserunners to reach scoring position all night and issued only one walk.

Vogelbach (2×4) and second baseman Tyler Smith (2×3) recorded the Rainiers only multi-hit performances. With their third consecutive victory, the Rainiers climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

The Rainiers and Isotopes meet for the middle matchup of a three-game series tomorrow, Sunday, April 16 with a first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. PT. Tacoma will hand the ball to right-hander Chase De Jong (1-0, 1.69), who will start opposite Albuquerque righty Jeff Hoffman (0-0, 4.50).

