Rainiers Roll ’Topes, 3-1, For Fourth Straight Victory

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (6-4) again rode strong pitching to take down the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-5) by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. It was the fourth consecutive winning effort for the Rainiers.

Right fielder Ben Gamel paced the offense with a 2-for-4 afternoon that included a run scored. Catcher Steven Baron collected two RBI on a 1-for-3 performance, and second baseman Gordon Beckham contributed a solo home run.

Rainiers starting pitcher Chase De Jong moved to 2-0 on the year after working 5.0 innings of one-run ball – the right-hander allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out six.

Tacoma got their offense rolling early. Singles from Gamel and shortstop Tyler Smith put a pair of runners in scoring position for Baron with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Baron proceed to rope a two-run single into center field, vaulting the Rainiers out in front 2-0.

Albuquerque scraped together their only run of the afternoon in the top of the third inning on a one-out solo home run from Mike Tauchman, cutting Tacoma’s lead to 2-1.

Beckham tacked on an insurance run for the Rainiers with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth. His second home run of the season pushed Tacoma’s lead out to the final margin of 3-1.

Ryne Harper (1.2), Nick Hagadone (1.1), Mark Lowe (0.2), and Dean Kiekhefer (0.1) held the Isotopes off the scoreboard in relief – the group combined to allow just three hits while striking out six. Kiekhefer escaped an inherited bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth to earn his first save of the season. With four strikeouts this afternoon, Hagadone has now retired 10-of-11 batters faced this season via the strikeout.

Tacoma goes for the series sweep of Albuquerque on Monday morning, with a first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. PT. Rainiers right-hander Christian Bergman (1-0, 0.00) will start opposite Isotopes righty Zach Jemiola (1-0, 7.94).

