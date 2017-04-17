Suspect In Washington Mall Shooting Found Dead

MOUNT VERNON (CBS) – The man accused of killing five people at Cascade Mall in Burlington last year was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide, authorities said Monday.
Arcan Cetin, 20, was found hanging in an apparent suicide Sunday evening, Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich told the Skagit Valley Herald.
Cetin was being held at Snohomish County Jail at the request of one of his lawyers and awaiting results of a second competency evaluation.
Police say Cetin shot a teenage girl, a man and three women in a department store at Cascade Mall, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23 last year. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment and later confessed to the killings during police interviews.
His family said he suffered from psychiatric problems.
