Cano, Miranda Shine as Mariners Cruise Past Marlins, 6-1

SEATTLE (CBS) — Robinson Cano snagged three RBIs, Ariel Miranda was near flawless, and the Seattle Mariners topped the Miami Marlins, 6-1, to win their fourth-straight game.

Cano helped get the scoring going in the first inning with a two-run homerun to right center to score Jarrod Dyson, who walked to lead off the game.

Not to be outdone, Nelson Cruz lined a homer out to center, as the Mariners No. 3 and 4 hitters went back-to-back for the first time this season.

Seattle scored two more in the fourth, thanks to an RBI double by Cano that just missed the porch in left center, and one in the fifth on solo home run by Taylor Motter.

Motter, who joined the Mariners this offseason in a trade from Tampa Bay, continues to swing a hot bat. Th utility man has filled in for Jean Segura since going on the DL, and in the last nine games is batting .321 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI’s and two walks.

The run support was much appreciated by Ariel Miranda, who picked up his first win of the season. Miranda tossed a seven scoreless inning gem, allowing just four hits and striking out five on 97 pitches.

The Marlins picked up their lone run in the final frame, as center fielder Christian Yelich hit a solo homerun to left. Yelich finished the evening 2-4, with an RBI and run scored.

It was a special evening for Mariner fans, as the team celebrating the return of longtime Mariner great, Ichiro Suzuki.

Ichiro, who played 12 seasons in the Pacific Northwest, was featured on a red carpet ceremony before first pitch to honor No. 51 on reaching the 3,000 hit milestone last season.

The left fielder, though finishing 0-3 on the night, flashed the glove in classic Ichiro style with an acrobatic catch against the wall in the eight to rob Motter of an extra base hit.

Seattle and Miami are back at it tomorrow night as Yovani Gallardo (0-1, 6.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners. Left hander Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 7.00 ERA) gets the start for the Marlins, looking to get back on track after sweeping the New York Mets this past weekend.



