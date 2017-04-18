Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad Earth Day in Seattle is a great time to be outside and enjoy the spring weather. It’s a great time to join events celebrating the day, participate in a 5K, or working to improve a local park/beach. It is a day where the greater Seattle community comes together, and celebrates the beauty of the Puget Sound area. Most events are family friendly, and encourage stewardship of the environment.

Earth Day Storytelling 2017 – New Horizons

www.seattlestorytellers.org 4705 West Marginal Way S.W.Seattle, WA 98106(206) 431-1582 Date: Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Earth Day Storytelling 2017 is being held at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in Seattle. The event is sponsored by the Seattle Storytellers’ Guild. It is an afternoon with stories from Native American and Seattle storytellers. The story tellers are Paul Che oke ten Wagner, Tom Rawson, and Harvest Moon. This all-ages event is on Sunday, April 23 at 2 to 4 p.m., and is free. Registration is requested via the Eventbrite page. Donations are accepted.

SCA Earth Day In Seattle

www.eventbrite.com 2300 Arboretum Drive E.Seattle, WA 98112(206) 324-4649 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The SCA Earth Day in Seattle event takes place at Washington Park Arboretum on Lake Washington. The SCA is the Student Conservation Association, and considered America’s conservation corps. Participants will be restoring the arboretum through planting, removing invasive species, trail maintenance, and mulching. The event is not weather dependent, so participants should dress for the weather. The best clothing is long pants and sturdy shoes. It would be good to remember a water bottle and sunscreen. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m., and is free. Registration is requested.

Saltwater State Park

The Saltwater State Park is a 137 acres camping/outdoor activity park located between Seattle and Tacoma in Des Moines. Nestled on the shores of Puget Sound, this park offers an artificial reef for scuba diving, beach access, kid's playground, areas for picnics, and hiking trials. Not wanting to cook or needing a quick bite to eat, the park is home to the Saltwater Cafe. This is a family friendly park, with a policy of no alcohol consumption for day visitors. Entrance to the park is free on Saturday, April 22.

Earth Day Run

www.magnusonseries.org Sandpoint Way N.E.Seattle, WA 98115(206) 335-9305 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. The Earth Day Run is held at Magnuson Park on Lake Washington. The goal is to pot 100 new trees for the parks department. Each participant receives a native tree sapling, and a mangrove tree will be planted in their name. Mangrove forests are one of the biggest carbon capturing trees in the world. This event is a 5K/10K/13.1 (half-marathon) walk/run course through the park. In addition, there is a kids dash and organic snacks. This event starts at 8:30 a.m., and registration is required. Day of registration is $10 more, and online registration closes Thursday, April 20.