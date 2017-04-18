Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks: 11 — Steve Hutchinson

Drafted: 2001 NFL Draft, First Round, 17th Overall Pick
Career Stats: 169 games started, seven Pro Bowl selection, five All-Pro awards
Taken by Seattle with their second first-round pick in 2001, Steve Hutchinson was one of the final building blocks added to the Seahawks before they began a dominant stretch in the mid-2000s, which included four straight NFC West titles.
An All-American guard out of the University of Michigan, Hutchinson slid in at left guard next to future Hall of Famer Walter Jones and helped solidify the Seahawks offensive lines as one of the most dominant units of the 2000s.
A broken leg in his sophomore season kept him out for most of the year, but outside of that, Hutchinson started all 68 games he played in for Seattle. He was named to the Pro Bowl from 2003 to 2005, and was the first-team All Pro guard in two of those years.
Part of the first Seahawks team to win the NFC Championship, Hutchinson helped Seattle reach SuperBowl XL in 2006. His departure, after signing a record free agent guard contract with the Minnesota Vikings, left Seahawks fans with a sour taste in their mouths.
Hutchinson was often seen as second fiddle on the offensive line to Walter Jones. However, his contribution was critical to the Seahawks success in the mid 2000s.