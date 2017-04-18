Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 12: Joey Galloway

Drafted: 1995 NFL Draft, First Round, Eighth Pick Overall

Career Stats: 198 games, 701 receptions, 10,950 yards, 77 touchdowns

Joey Galloway won’t go down as the greatest Seahawk of all time, in part because of much of what he accomplished came after he left Seattle. But he remains the only wide receiver drafted by the Seahawks to accumulate 10,000 career receiving yards. Also notable, Galloway’s addition to the Seahawks would ultimately lead to the team acquiring one of the best players in franchise history.

Taken with Seattle’s first pick in 1995 out of Ohio State, Galloway burst onto the scene and set a franchise rookie record for most receptions (67) and yards (1,067). Over his first four years, he averaged 1,000 yards per season and 15+ yards per reception. He was extremely versatile, used in both the offense and on special teams as a returner.

The relationship between the city of Seattle and Galloway deteriorated after a contract holdout in his fifth year led to him playing in just eight games. In the offseason, the Seahawks traded Galloway to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for two first round picks. In 2000, the Seahawks would use the first of those picks to select a running back out of Alabama 19th-overall: Shaun Alexander.