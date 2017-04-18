Rainiers Unveil 2017 Tacoma Public Schools Jersey Design Contest Winner

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Rainiers today announced the winner of the 2017 Tacoma Public Schools Jersey Design Contest winner as Franklin Elementary School fifth grader, Isayas Hampton.
Isayas’ winning jersey design, featuring silhouettes of numerous iconic Tacoma landmarks, will be worn on-field by Tacoma Rainiers players and coaching staff on Friday, May 26, 2017 as part of the festivities for Tacoma Public Schools Night at Cheney Stadium.
Prior to the game, Isayas will be presented with a personalized jersey emblazoned with his design, take a VIP tour of Cheney Stadium, and be given the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The specialty jerseys will be made available for purchase through a silent auction held on the night of the game, with proceeds benefiting Palmer Scholars.
“Our annual jersey design contest is a favorite of mine and our entire staff,” Rainiers Team President Aaron Artman said. “It’s a great way to engage with our youth and provide a fun opportunity for students. Tacoma Public Schools has done, and continues to do, great work in our community. We’re very proud to play a part in that.”
Join the Tacoma Rainiers and support Tacoma Public Schools with the purchase of group tickets to the Friday,
May 26 contest by calling Group Event Coordinator Lauren Hall at (253) 722-1047.
