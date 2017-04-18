Seattle to Host First, Second Rounds of 2019 March Madness Tournament

SEATTLE (CBS) – On Tuesday, the NCAA announced the locations of the March Madness regional games through 2022.
While cities such as Dayton, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, and Hartford appear on the docket for sites down the road, another surprise return to the tournament was also included: Seattle.
After housing games from the first two rounds in 2015, Key Arena will again play host again to the NCAA tournament in 2019.
A full list of March Madness venues can be found HERE.
Key Arena as a site two year from now could change though, as two groups have recently submitted proposals to renovate the arena to make it a viable future option for the NBA and NHL. Should one of those proposals move forward, Key Arena would potentially be close to construction in 2019, and therefore unavailable.
Along with Seattle, two other Pacific Northwest cities were awarded games as well. The Spokane Arena in Spokane will host the first and second rounds in 2020, while the Moda Center in Portland will feature in 2022.