Starbucks Debuts The Unicorn Frappuccino

April 18, 2017 10:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) – Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it’s stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a “Pink Drink” made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed “fandom online.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV
6 Business Card Mistakes New Owners Make

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia