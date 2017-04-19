Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 10: Curt Warner

Drafted: 1983 NFL Draft, First Round (3rd Overall Pick)
Career Stats: 92 games started, three Pro Bowl appearances, First Team All-Pro (1987), Set Seahawks Rookie Rushing Yards and Touchdown Records
Established just seven years prior to the 1983 NFL Draft, the Seahawks had yet to make an appearance in the postseason. With the third-overall pick, Seattle selected top-ranked tailback Curt Warner out of Penn State.
It paid off. Warner’s rookie campaign was electric and brought life to a franchise that was coming off three consecutive losing seasons.
22-year-old Warner led the AFC in rushing yards (1,449) and helped get the Seahawks to their first ever Conference Championship (Seattle beat John Elway and the Denver Broncos, and a Dan Marino-lead Dolphins squad on the way). Seattle lost to the Los Angeles Raiders, but Warner was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year.
Despite an ACL tear that sidelined his sophomore season, Warner was one of Seattle’s greatest offensive weapons in the ‘80s. In his seven-year career with the Seahawks, he appeared in 100 games, rushed for 6,705 regular season yards, scored 62 combined rushing-receiving touchdowns, and appeared in three Pro Bowls. His rookie season has yet to be duplicated by any Seahawks running back, and he still holds records for most rushing yards in a rookie season (1,449) and rushing touchdowns in a rookie season (13).
Today, he’s one of just 11 former players inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor.