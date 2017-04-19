Ichiro Homers In Final At Bat of Mariners, Marlins Series

SEATTLE (CBS) – In quite possibly his final game played in Seattle, Ichiro Suzuki gave the fans one last time to celebrate.
In the bottom of the ninth of Wednesday’s series finale between the Mariners and the Miami Marlins, Ichiro, 43, lined a first-pitch fastball over the wall in right field. Rounding the bases, chants from the crowd rang out: “I-Chi-Ro! I-Chi-Ro!”
In likely his final AB at Safeco Field, Ichiro hits a home run to right.
…And #Mariner fans go nuts. pic.twitter.com/5PLqI3qAjZ
— Tyler Thomas (@tyler_thomas12) April 19, 2017
While giving up a ninth inning home run would normally be a less than favorable turn for the home team, it was a special moment for both Ichiro and the organization, as well as the 27,000 fans in attendance.
Ichiro joined the Mariners back in 2001, and was named American League Rookie of the Year and MVP, helping Seattle win an MLB-record 116 games.
For over 11 years, Ichiro remained the centerpiece of the Mariners offense. He owns nearly half of all Seattle batting records, including longest hitting streak (27 games), highest batting average in a season (.372) and most consecutive games played (396).
In 2004, he broke George Sisler’s 84-year record for most hits in a season, finishing the year with 262.
Seattle traded the right fielder, who’s production was beginning to waiver, to the New York Yankees in 2012. Spending three years in the Bronx, Ichiro has played with the Marlins since 2015, seeing limited time on the field.
While his career may be coming to a close, the future Hall of Famer’s home run capped his final appearance at Safeco Field with the perfect storybook ending.