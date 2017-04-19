Rainiers Fall To Chihuahuas, 9-4

EL PASO, Texas – The Tacoma Rainiers (7-7) dropped a second straight game to the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-6) by a score of 9-4 on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Franchy Cordero started the home half of the first inning with a well-hit triple into the gap in left center field – he eventually came in to score two batters later on an RBI single from Cory Spangenberg, giving El Paso an early 1-0 edge.

The score remained in favor of the Chihuahuas until the top of the fourth inning, when first baseman Daniel Vogelbach blasted the Rainiers out in front with a towering two-run home run to right field. It was his first home run of the season, and it put Tacoma out in front, 2-1.

Diego Goris tied the game at 3-3 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth, and Carlos Asuaje put the Chihuahuas back out in front later in the inning with an RBI single.

The Rainiers fought back to tie things up one last time in the top of the sixth inning – third baseman D.J. Peterson stroked a line drive double to center, moved to third on a ground out to second, and came in to score on a Tyler Smith RBI base knock.

El Paso reclaimed the lead for the final time with a run in the bottom of the seventh and broke the game open with five runs in the eighth, giving the Chihuahuas a 9-3 advantage. Right fielder Ben Gamel notched an RBI single in the top of the ninth, representing the final run of the game and creating the final margin of 9-4.

Rainiers starting pitcher Chris Heston allowed three runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings – he walked one and struck out four while not factoring into the decision. Tacoma’s bullpen surrendered six runs, five of which were credited to Mark Lowe.

Tacoma left-hander Dillon Overton (0-0, 0.00) and El Paso righty Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 0.00) take the mound as the Rainiers and Chihuahuas continue their series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

