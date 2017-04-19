Urban Planner Cary Moon Enters Seattle Mayoral Race

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle mayor’s race has another entrant.

Urban planner Cary Moon, a founder of the People’s Waterfront Coalition and an opponent of the Highway 99 tunnel under downtown Seattle, declared her candidacy Wednesday. She joins former mayor Mike McGinn and social justice activist Nikkita Oliver among candidates seeking to oust Mayor Ed Murray, who says he’s seeking re-election as he fights allegations that he sexually abused three teenage boys decades ago.

Moon says she’s running because she feels “an immense duty and responsibility” to make sure Seattle “works for everyone.” She says she’ll use her background as an urban planner, engineer and civic leader to address the root cause of the city’s biggest challenges, including traffic, surging homelessness and economic disparity.

 

