SEATTLE (CBS) – Two Seattle police officers have been shot near Madison Street and Western Avenue in response to a robbery.

Police have a suspect in custody, according to reports.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole says the officers’ injuries appear to be minor, source The Seattle Times.

Workers are being evacuated and roads are being blocked off around the downtown area.

The following roadways are closed due to major @SeattlePD incident. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/agmENwqQpH — seattledot (@seattledot) April 20, 2017

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

This story in developing.

We've just learned that the two SPD Officers injured are both alert and ok. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. — Seattle Police Fndtn (@SeattlePF) April 20, 2017

Two officers shot following police response to robbery near Madison/Western Ave. Please stay out of area as we investigate. Details to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

Yikes. Police chase, guns drawn, just unfolded in front of my car on 1st Ave in traffic. #seattle pic.twitter.com/bZIo3cisMt — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) April 20, 2017

Dozens of police cars, blocks cordoned off as two @SeattlePD officers reportedly shot near intersection of Western and Madison downtown pic.twitter.com/maEQIGrt8K — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) April 20, 2017