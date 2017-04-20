Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 7: Michael Sinclair

Drafted: 1991 NFL Draft, Sixth Round (155th Pick)
Career Stats: Three-time Pro Bowl selection, 1998 NFL Sacks Leader, Second Seahawks All-Time Sacks Leader, Seahawks Season Sacks Leader, Seahawks Most Forced Fumbles
One sixth-round pick out of the 1991 NFL Draft record more sacks than any other player in his class: Seahawks defensive end Michael Sinclair.
The lowest player selected by Seattle on this list, the defensive end grew into his role after struggling during his rookie season. Sinclair had room to develop with the departure of standout DE Jacob Green. He went on to be the only Seahawks player to lead the NFL and Seahawks in sacks during a single season (16.5) and would go on to rank second overall on the franchise’s all-time sacks list and first overall in forced fumbles (25)
In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Sinclair appeared in 148 games and recorded 73.5 sacks. He also led the team in sacks in ‘94, ‘97 and ‘98.