Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 8: Kam Chancellor

April 20, 2017 11:25 AM By Amanda Snyder
Filed Under: NFL, seahawks, Kam Chancellor, Draft Pick

Drafted: 2010 NFL Draft, Fifth Round (133rd Overall)

Career Stats: Four time Pro Bowl selection, Two-time Super Bowl Appearance, Super Bowl XLVIII Championship

After picking Earl Thomas in the first round of the 2010 draft, the Seahawks selected Virginia Tech safety Kam Chancellor in the fifth round – filling out what would become one of the league’s most dominating defensive backfields: The Legion of Boom.

The Seahawks have proven to have a knack for finding undervalued talent and developing it well. Chancellor’s past as a quarterback, and size fit more for a linebacker, made teams overlook his athletic ability and potential as a safety. Luckily, the Seahawks saw through this and gained a hard-hitting enforcer in their secondary.

In his seven-year career with the franchise, Chancellor has recorded 401 tackles, 12 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles – that’s only the during the regular season. Some of his most memorable appearances have come in the playoffs ( including a game sealing 90-yard interception and touchdown against the Carolina Panthers that would propel them to a second-consecutive Conference Championship appearance.)

With their fifth-round bargain, the Seahawks received one of their most dominant defensive playmakers and one of their locker rooms greatest leaders.

And with that – I leave you this hit on Vernon Davis.

 

