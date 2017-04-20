Mariners Fan Who Caught Ichiro’s Homer Gets Signed Bat

Ryan Mayer
Long-time Mariners right fielder and current Marlin Ichiro Suzuki provided fans at Safeco with an incredible moment on Wednesday night when he hit a home run in his final at-bat. Now, this homer is likely the last that Ichiro will hit in Seattle as he’s now 43. As such, the ball is a souvenir with some sentimental value to Ichiro. The fan who caught the ball, recognizing this, apparently decided to make a trade and got to take home a pretty cool memorabilia item of his own.
The fan got a signed bat for his generosity and Ichiro got the ball. Ichiro spoke to reporters after the game and expressed just how special the moment was to him. From ESPN’s Jim Caple:
“When I saw the ball go over the fence I had to pinch myself to make sure that that really happened. I’m grateful that happened. … I will definitely remember this one.” said Ichiro.
Good on the fan for giving the ball back, and what a moment for Ichiro and the fans of the Mariners.