Seahawks 2017 Schedule Released

April 20, 2017 5:21 PM
SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The NFL has released its 2017 regular season schedule, and the Seattle Seahawks will open on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

Fans will welcome the Seahawks for their first home game Week 2, against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also has four prime time contests (against the Colts, Cardinals, Falcons and Eagles).

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept 10 at Green Bay Packers

Sept 17 vs San Francisco 49ers

Sept 24 at Tennessee Titans

Oct 01 vs Indianapolis Colts

Oct 08 at Los Angeles Rams

BYE

Oct 22 at New York Giants

Oct 29 vs Houston Texans

Nov 05 vs Washington

Nov 09 at Arizona Cardinals

Nov 20 vs Atlanta Falcons

Nov 26 at San Francisco 49ers

Dec 03 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 17 vs Los Angeles Rams

Dec 24 at Dallas Cowboys

Dec 31 vs Arizona Cardinals

