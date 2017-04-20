Seahawks 2017 Schedule Released

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The NFL has released its 2017 regular season schedule, and the Seattle Seahawks will open on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
Fans will welcome the Seahawks for their first home game Week 2, against the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle also has four prime time contests (against the Colts, Cardinals, Falcons and Eagles).
Sept 10 at Green Bay Packers
Sept 17 vs San Francisco 49ers
Sept 24 at Tennessee Titans
Oct 01 vs Indianapolis Colts
Oct 08 at Los Angeles Rams
BYE
Oct 22 at New York Giants
Oct 29 vs Houston Texans
Nov 05 vs Washington
Nov 09 at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 20 vs Atlanta Falcons
Nov 26 at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 03 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 17 vs Los Angeles Rams
Dec 24 at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 31 vs Arizona Cardinals