Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 5: Cortez Kennedy

Drafted: 1990 NFL Draft, 1st Round (3rd Overall)
Career Stats/Awards: x8 Pro Bowl Appearances, 3 First Team All-Pro, 1992 Defensive Player Of The Year, Ring of Honor, Retired no. 96, 668 tackles, 58 sacks, 3 interceptions
When Cortez Kennedy retired in 2000 from his 11-year career with the Seahawks, he left as the most decorated defensive player in franchise history.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Four-time All-Pro. Seahawks MVP. Steve Largent Award winner. NFL Team of the Decade selection for the 1990s.
And that was only during his career.
Kennedy is considered one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the position in the league, despite playing during a time when the franchise struggled for a win. At his best, Kennedy racked up 14 sacks, 92 tackles and four forced fumbles in one season.
While the franchise only had two winning records during his time there, Kennedy was nothing if not dedicated to the Seahawks. Upon retirement, he turned down other team’s offers in order to retire as a Seahawk.
Now, even after his retirement, the awards keep coming.
Pro Football Hall of Famer. Ring of Honor member. Seahawks Jersey number 96 retired.