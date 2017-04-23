Tacoma Drops Game In Albuquerque, 3-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Tacoma Rainiers (10-7) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (8-10) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Ballpark.

Rainiers starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio (0-3) turned in a quality start for the visitors, allowing three runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings of work. He ultimately took the loss while walking one and striking out one.

Tacoma broke open the scoring in the top of the third inning, claiming a 1-0 edge on an RBI triple by left fielder Ben Gamel that scored second baseman Gordon Beckham from third base.

Gaviglio surrendered his first run of the afternoon in the bottom of the fourth inning. Noel Cuevas drew a hit by pitch with one out, promptly stole second base, and came around to score the tying run on an RBI single from Rosell Herrera.

Albuquerque took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out triple to deep right center field from Noel Cuevas and a sacrifice fly against the wall in left field from Jordan Patterson, making the score 2-1.

The Rainiers promptly tied the game back up on the top of the seventh inning. Shortstop Tyler Smith blooped a two-out single into right field and was driven in by third baseman Zach Shank on a double off the wall in deep left center field, knotting the contest up at 2-2.

Another ‘Topes triple in the bottom of the seventh inning, this time off the bat of Anthony Bemboom, led to Albuquerque retaking the lead on an RBI infield single from Raimel Tapia.

Mark Lowe relieved Gaviglio and worked the final 1.2 innings of the ballgame, allowing just one hit while striking out one.

Tacoma and Albuquerque square off again tomorrow as the series continues at 5:35 p.m. PT. The Rainiers have not yet named a starting pitcher, while the Isotopes will offer up left-hander Harrison Musgrave (0-1, 5.40).

All tickets, group outings and suites packages for the 2017 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at www.tacomarainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.

— www.tacomarainiers.com —