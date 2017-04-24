Greatest Seahawks Draft Picks, No. 4: Kenny Easley

Drafted: 1981 NFL Draft, 1st Round (4th Overall)

Career Stats/Awards: x5 Pro Bowl Selection, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Long before strong safety Kam Chancellor acted as the Seahawks hard-hitting “enforcer”, another player held the title: Kenny Easley.

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (4th-overall) in the 1981 NFL Draft.

Easley, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career (seven seasons) with Seattle. In that time, he recorded 32 career interceptions (including a career-best 10 picks in 1984) for three touchdowns, 11 fumble recoveries, and 8.0 sacks. In six postseason appearances, he recorded another sack and an interception.

Easley was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

