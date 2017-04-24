Rainiers Rolled By Isotopes, 12-8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Tacoma Rainiers (10-8) offense couldn’t keep up in a 12-8 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-10) on Monday night at Isotopes Ballpark.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs, one home run, two doubles, two RBI, and one walk. It was the first three-hit game of O’Neill’s Triple-A career. Center fielder Boog Powell chipped in with a four-hit performance, going 4-for-5 with two runs, two doubles, and two RBI. Tacoma set a new season-high mark in hits with 16.

Albuquerque jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning highlighted by a two-run home run from Noel Cuevas. The Isotopes tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 8-1 after O’Neill launched solo home run in the top of the frame for Tacoma’s first run.

Right fielder Ben Gamel and catcher Tuffy Gosewisch brought the Rainiers back within five runs with a pair of RBI singles in the top of the fifth, and O’Neill roped an RBI double into the left field corner in the sixth for Tacoma’s fourth run of the night. Shortstop Tyler Smith added to the Rainiers scoring with an RBI single to center field in the eighth.

The Isotopes plated one in the fifth, two in the bottom of the sixth, and one more in the seventh to maintain their cushion over the Rainiers.

Smith smacked an RBI single in the top of the ninth and Powell followed with a two-run single to cap the Rainiers scoring, creating the final score of 12-8.

Tacoma starting pitcher Rafael Pineda, making his first career Triple-A start, allowed five runs on five hits over 0.2 innings of work – he walked one, struck out one, and allowed one home run. The Rainiers bullpen combined to allow seven runs on 12 hits while issuing five walks with five strikeouts.

The Rainiers will send left-hander Dillon Overton (1-0, 8.44) to the mound as Tacoma and Albuquerque wrap up their series on Tuesday. The Isotopes have not yet named a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PT.

