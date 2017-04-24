Seahawks GM Downplays Chances of Richard Sherman Trade

By Tim Booth, AP Sports Writer April 24, 2017 12:52 PM
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Monday that a trade involving star cornerback Richard Sherman is unlikely and that any offer at this point would have to go beyond anything the team has heard so far.

Schneider is not closing the door on a deal involving Sherman but sounded pessimistic something will happen. Schneider said the team has mostly moved past the conversations regarding Sherman.

“If somebody calls and goes crazy with something then we’ll discuss it again,” Schneider said.

Schneider said Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor were all on site Monday as the Seahawks began the second week of their offseason condition program.
