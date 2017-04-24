Sewage Plant On Track To Resume Normal Operations

April 24, 2017 10:43 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – King County officials say the state’s largest sewage treatment plant is on track to resume normal operations by the end of this month.

The county-run facility has been running at limited capacity since a Feb. 9 electrical failure resulted in catastrophic flooding that damaged a network of pumps, motors, electric panels and other gear.

The county said Friday that crews continue to be on schedule for restoring full capacity at the West Point Treatment Plant located near Seattle’s Discovery Park.

The plant is now fully treating up to 70 million gallons of the sewage and runoff each day.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage and untreated runoff have poured into Puget Sound, but no raw sewage has flowed from the plant since Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation is looking into what went wrong.

 

